LONDON (WHDH) – Singer John Legend thrilled fans with an impromptu performance at a London Train Station.

The surprise show happened after the singer seized one of the public pianos.

Legend hinted about the performance on Twitter, asking if there were still pianos at the station.

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

Legend played for about 15 minutes before heading to a waiting vehicle. Live Nation UK posted a video of the performance.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)