BOSTON (WHDH) – Justin Timberlake is heading back to Boston.

The musician is set to perform April 4-5 at the TD Garden for The Man of the Woods Tour.

Timberlake released a new song “Filthy” from his upcoming “Man of the Woods.” The album is slated for release on Feb. 2.

The singer announced the album earlier in the month on YouTube. In the video, Timberlake said his new music was inspired by his son, his wife, his family and where he’s from. The singer grew up in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets for the Boston shows go on sale Jan. 22.

Due to demand, @jtimberlake has added a second show at #TDGarden on 4/5! Tickets go on sale 1/22. pic.twitter.com/49p8B1uhrA — TD Garden (@tdgarden) January 16, 2018

