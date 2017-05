Looking for something to do this Memorial Day?

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have an idea that is fun for all ages, tandem biking!

Timberlake released the video above, on Instagram yesterday showing off his time in the Hamptons.

The two have worked together many times before and are calling their biking experience, ‘bro biking.’

