(WHDH) – Justin Timberlake released a new video Tuesday announcing his upcoming album, “Man of the Woods.”

In the video, Timberlake says his new music was inspired by his son, his wife, his family and where he’s from. The singer grew up in Memphis, Tennessee.

The video features Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, and the couple’s son.

A new single will be released on Jan. 5, according to the YouTube video, with the rest of the album expected to be released on Feb. 2.

