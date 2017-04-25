Kenny G gives in-flight concert aboard airplane

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Passengers on a Delta flight were treated to an in-flight concert from jazz musician Kenny G as a thank you for contributing to a good cause.

Kenny G agreed to play if the passengers on the flight from Tampa to Los Angeles donated $1,000 to Delta’s Relay for Life cancer fundraiser.

The passengers ended up raising more than double the amount. Keeping his promise, the saxophonist played for the flight.

