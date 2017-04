Reality show fans will now see more of Kylie Jenner.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star is now getting her own spin-off show.

‘Life of Kylie’ will chronicle the teen’s life as the manager of her makeup company and provide a glimpse into her personal life.

The show will air this summer.

