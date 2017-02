BOSTON (WHDH) - Lady Gaga has added a second show at Fenway Park as a part of her upcoming “Joanne” World Tour.

The singer announced on her website that “due to popular demand,” she has added a Sept. 2 date. Tickets to the singer’s Sept. 1 show have already sold out.

Tickets to the Sept. 2 show go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 21.

