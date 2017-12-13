WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Library of Congress announced the 2017 selections for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress Wednesday. The 25 films were selected for their “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance,” according to a library’s release.

The films’ release dates span from 1905 to 2000. The 2017 additions bring the film registry total to 725.

The films selected for the 2017 National Film Registry:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)

