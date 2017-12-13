WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Library of Congress announced the 2017 selections for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress Wednesday. The 25 films were selected for their “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance,” according to a library’s release.
The films’ release dates span from 1905 to 2000. The 2017 additions bring the film registry total to 725.
The films selected for the 2017 National Film Registry:
- Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)
- Boulevard Nights (1979)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- 4 Little Girls (1997)
- Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)
- Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)
- The Goonies (1985)
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)
- He Who Gets Slapped (1924)
- Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Lives of Performers (1972)
- Memento (2000)
- Only Angels Have Wings (1939)
- The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)
- Spartacus (1960)
- Superman (1978)
- Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)
- Time and Dreams (1976)
- Titanic (1997)
- To Sleep with Anger (1990)
- Wanda (1971)
- With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)
