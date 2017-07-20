Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington commits suicide

(WHDH) — The lead singer of the popular rock band Linkin Park has reportedly committed suicide.

Chester Bennington, 41, hanged himself at his home, the Los Angeles County coroner tells the Associated Press. His body was said to be discovered Thursday morning.

Bennington leaves behind six children from two marriages.

Linkin Park was known their hits “In the End,” “Crawling,” “Numb” and “Faint,” among dozens of others.

No additional details were immediately available.

