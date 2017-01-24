List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea”, “Moonlight.”

Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Denzel Washington, “Fences”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Tom Hanks, “Sully.”

Actress: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

Directing: “Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve; “Hacksaw Ridge” Mel Gibson; “La La Land” Damien Chazelle; “Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan; “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins.

Foreign Language Film: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures.”

Original Screenplay: “Hell or High Water,” “La La Land,” “The Lobster,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “20th Century Women.”

Animated Feature Film: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner; “Moana,” John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer; “My Life as a Zucchini,” Claude Barras and Max Karli;”The Red Turtle,” Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki; “Zootopia” Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.

Production Design: “Arrival” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte; “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock; “Hail, Caesar!” Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh;”La La Land” Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco; “Passengers” Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena.

Cinematography: “Arrival,” Bradford Young; “La La Land,” Linus Sandgren; “Lion,” Greg Fraser; “Moonlight,” James Laxton; “Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto.

Sound Mixing: “Arrival,” Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye; “Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace; “La La Land,” Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow; “Rogue One,” David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson; “13 Hours,” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.

Sound Editing: “Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare;”Deepwater Horizon,” Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli;”Hacksaw Ridge” Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright;”La La Land,” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan;”Sully,” Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman.

Original Score: “Jackie,” Mica Levi; “La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz; “Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka;”Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell; “Passengers,” Thomas Newman.

Original Song: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” from “La La Land”; “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls”; “City of Stars” from “La La Land”; “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”; “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

Costume Design: “Allied,” Joanna Johnston; “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Colleen Atwood; “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Consolata Boyle; “Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine; “La La Land,” Mary Zophres.

Documentary Feature: “Fire at Sea,” Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo; “I am Not Your Negro,” Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck; “Life Animated,” Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman; “OJ: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow; “13th,” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish.

Documentary (short subject): “Extremis,” Dan Krauss; “4.1 Miles” Daphne Matziaraki;”Joe’s Violin,” Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen; “Watani: My Homeland,” Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis; “The White Helmets” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Film Editing: “Arrival,” Joe Walker; “Hacksaw Ridge” John Gilbert; “Hell or High Water,” Jake Roberts; “La La Land,” Tom Cross; “Moonlight,” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon.

Makeup and Hairstyling: “A Man Called One,” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson; “Star Trek Beyond,” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo; “Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

Animated Short Film: “Blind Vaysha,” Theodore Ushev;”Borrowed Time,” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj;”Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” Robert Valley and Cara Speller;”Pearl” Patrick Osborne;”Piper” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.

Live Action Short Film: “Ennemis Interieurs,” Selim Azzazi;”La Femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff; “Silent Nights,” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson; “Sing” Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy; “Timecode” Juanjo Gimenez.

Visual Effects: “Deepwater Horizon,” Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton;”Doctor Strange” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould; “The Jungle Book” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon;”Kubo and the Two Strings” Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould.

