Macy’s testing new balloons ahead of Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Macy’s is spending the weekend testing some new balloons in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The signature helium giants were first introduced in 1927.

This year, officials say there will be some new faces making their debut in the iconic parade.

Hundreds of balloon handlers also got some practice in ahead of the event to make sure everyone is safe and has fun.

