LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The man accused of vandalizing President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has avoided jail time.

The incident happened last October, before the election.

James Otis used a sledgehammer to destroy the star.

He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation and 20 days community service.

