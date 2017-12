(WHDH) — Actor Mark Hamill went back on his words after making negative comments about his character Luke Skywalker in “The Last Jedi.”

Hamill expressed that he had trouble accepting director Rian Johnson’s vision for his character.

Some fans on social media agreed with Hamill’s comments.

However, he later took to Twitter to apologize for what he said.

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

