(WHDH) – The first trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” was released Wednesday.

The movie picks up after the events of Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War,” according to the studio, where the Avengers as we know it, “no longer exists.” The team is “nothing more than a team name without any team members,” according to the studio’s release.

The trailer is jam packed with an all-star, superhero cast including: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Falcon, Thor, The Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Doctor Stranger, Loki, Star-Lord and many more.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is expected to be released into theaters in May 4, 2018.

Watch the trailer below:

