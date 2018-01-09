(CNN) – Marvel unveiled a new trailer Monday night for the highly anticipated superhero movie “Black Panther.”

The trailer received prime-time billing during the half-time of the College Football Playoff National Championship game. It featured new clips from the film that stars Chadwick Boseman, who plays the title character.

The trailer debuted after a half-time performance by Kendrick Lamar, who produced the soundtrack to the film.

“Black Panther” premieres February 16.

