May 4th: Star Wars day

May the Fourth be with you on National Star Wars Day!

Thursday is the annual day of celebration for the popular sci-fi movie series.

Star Wars themed events will take place across the country.

Fans can also watch the original movies on TV all day long.

Several stores are going into light-speed with some special May the Fourth deals.

Build-A-Bear is giving future Jedis a free light saber to go along with a $50.00 purchase.

Shoppers at Party City can get 20 percent off Star Wars products if they spend $40.00 or more.

Best Buy is offering discounts on it’s Star Wars merchandise.

At Hallmark you can score a free, limited edition Star Wars pin set by spending $15.00 or more on Star Wars gifts.

And Toys-R-Us is holding a Lego Star Wars building event.

