Mayor Marty Walsh appears on Comedy Central

Mayor Marty Walsh appeared on The daily Show on Comedy Central but it was no laughing matter.

He spoke out against Donald Trump’s immigration band.

“You can’t stereotype saying everyone who comes from a Muslim country or from the seven countries on the list is a terrorist,” said Walsh. “They’re not terrorists. They’re good hard-working people.” If you want to work on immigration, that’s fine. Go do it. Get the leaders of the Republicans and the Democrats in the Congress and the Senate to come up with some reforms here and some fixing. Don’t threaten people.”

Mayor Walsh added that the Trump administration should focus on pushing for stronger boarder patrol.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)