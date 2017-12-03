BOSTON (AP) — Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis are among several big names who will be speaking at the upcoming Massachusetts Conference for Women.

Ten thousand people are expected to attend Thursday’s conference leadership, networking and professional development at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Streep and Davis will be joined as keynote speakers by designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Others who will address attendees include Wharton School Professor Adam Grant, who recently co-wrote a book with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

An “Opening Night” event on Wednesday evening will feature speeches from writer and activist Gloria Steinem and Skinnygirl Founder Bethenny Frankel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)