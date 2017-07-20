Mika Brzezinski has a three-book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski (bruh-ZHIN-skee) has a three-book deal.

Weinstein Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that the first release would be a new and expanded edition of the 2011 best-seller “Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth.” The book features commentary from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sheryl Sandberg, among others, and will come out next spring.

Brzezinski also plans two more “Knowing Your Value” publications, scheduled for fall 2018. “Comeback Careers” will be co-authored by sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski, and “The Millennial Challenge” is a collaboration with “Morning Joe” associate producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo. Mika Brzezinski’s other books include “All Things at Once” and “Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction — and My Own.”

Weinstein Books is a partnership between the Weinstein Co. and Hachette Book Group.

