(WHDH) — Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, shared the moment she shaved her head for the role.

The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire. pic.twitter.com/k65c7dGId1 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

She wrote on Twitter that this “was the most empowering moment of my whole life.”

She added that she could no longer hide behind her hair like she used to.

