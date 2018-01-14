(WHDH) – Minnie Mouse is finally get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Katy Perry will be in attendance for the star unveiling on Monday Jan. 22.

The Walk of Fame ceremonies producer said “Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages, and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our walk of fame!”

Minnie is also being honored for 90 years in the motion picture business. She first appeared in Disney’s “Steamboat Willie.”

Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White and Kermit the Frog already have stars on the Walk of Fame.

