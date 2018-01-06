FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, said Tuesday that box offices reported a record total gross of $1.45 billion _ up from $1.37 million from the previous season. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — On Broadway, there might be a lot of snow right now, but there’s also a bargain.

Nineteen shows are participating in Broadway Week, in which two tickets go for the price of one. These special tickets will be for performances during Jan. 16-Feb. 4 only.

The participating shows are “A Bronx Tale,” “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” “Chicago,” “The Children,” “Farinelli and the King,” “Hello, Dolly!” “John Lithgow: Stories by Heart,” “Kinky Boots,” “Latin History for Morons,” “The Lion King,” “Once on This Island,” “The Parisian Woman,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “School of Rock,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Wicked.”

