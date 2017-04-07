NEW YORK (AP) — MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.

In place of the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, this year’s awards will honor a non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.

The move follows the Grammy Awards’ decision in 2011 to dump gender distinctions between male and female singers, collaborations and groups.

MTV’s May ceremony will also include a nod to social activism by renaming its Best Fight category to Best Fight the System.

This the first year the MTV Movie Awards has been redubbed the Movie & TV Awards. They’ll be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine in Los Angeles on May 7.

