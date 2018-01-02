Music streaming giant Spotify faces massive copyright lawsuit

(WHDH) — Music streaming giant Spotify has reportedly been slapped with a $1.6 billion lawsuit.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Wixen Music Publishing has filed a copyright lawsuit against the Sweden-based company.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 29 in California federal court, alleges Spotify is using music by Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine, The Doors, Steely Dan and many other artists without license or compensation.

“Spotify brazenly disregards United States Copyright law and has committed willful, ongoing copyright infringement,” the complaint stated.

The complaint alleges that as much as 21 percent of the 30 million songs on Spotify are not licensed for use.

The news outlet says Spotify did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit.

