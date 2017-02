A new type of cheating is giving couples some problems.

A new study says that Netflix cheating is on the rise.

More people are sneaking away from their partners to watch shows that they have promised to watch together.

Netflix says the incidents have more than tripled since 2013, with a lot of people waiting until their partner falls asleep to watch and cheat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)