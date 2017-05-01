Netflix hacked, new material released

Netflix is dealing with a hack attack after failing to respond to ransom demands.

The theft appears to have started at Larson Studios, a post production company.

It is a digital mixing studio for TV networks and movie studios.

The hacker or hackers goes by the name ‘The Dark Overlord.’

The hackers have already followed through on their threat to release the new season of ‘Orange is the New Black,’ leaking it online Friday.

Netflix was planning to release it in June.

In a message posted on Saturday, the hackers criticized Netflix for not meeting their requests, saying, ‘It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You are going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was.”

Accroding to the New York Times, the hack group claims to have stolen unreleased shows from other networks as well including ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC.

The FBI learned of the problem at Larson Studios in January but only notified the companies affected a month ago.

