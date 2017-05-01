Netflix releases new trailer for Season 5 of ‘House of Cards’

The much-anticipated fifth season of House of Cards has an official trailer ahead of its May 30 release date.

The popular original Netflix show, starring Kevin Spacey as now-President Frank Underwood, released the trailer on Monday.

On Jan. 20 — President Trump’s inauguration day — the show revealed its release date with a video of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as an upside down flag waves.

The new trailer can be seen below.

The American people don't know what's best for them… I do. May 30. pic.twitter.com/EhGUKb8eOb — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 1, 2017

