(WHDH) — Netflix is warning users about suspicious emails targeting personal information.

The company said subscribers may receive an email saying their billing information needs updating.

Users are then taken to a fake Netflix website where they are asked to put in credentials and credit card information.

Netflix also said if you are unsure, hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs you.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)