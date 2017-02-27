New England was well represented at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

Boston native Casey Affleck took home the golden statue for best actor for his role in “Manchester By The Sea.” The New England-based film also earned the prize for best original screenplay.

Affleck thanked the director of the film, Kenneth Lonergan, during his speech.

“Most of all, Kenneth Lonergan, who made this part and without this part and without his writing I wouldn’t be here for sure,” said Affleck.

Production for the film took place in Manchester by the Sea, as well as several other towns on the North Shore.

It was a ground-breaking night for Rhode Island native Viola Davis, making history with her win for best supporting actress. Davis grew up in Central Falls, Rhode Island and graduated from Rhode Island College.

Davis won best actress in a supporting role for “Fences.” She was overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted her award.

“So, this is just sort of the miracle of God, of just dreaming big and just hoping that it sticks and lands. And it did. Who knew?” said Davis.

The director of “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle, also had a big night, even though his film did not win best picture. It was originally announced that “La La Land” won, but the film “Moonlight” actually took home the award.

The Providence native and Harvard alum still won best director and the film garnered five more Oscars after receiving a record-tying 14 nominations.

