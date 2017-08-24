New list ranks 100 greatest comedies of all time

(WHDH) — Have you ever taken time to think about what the greatest comedy film every made is? The answer is Billy Wilder’s “Some Like it Hot,” according to a newly released ranking.

The BBC recently published its list of the top 100 comedies of all time. The broadcasting company used 253 film critics from across the world to compile the list.

The list of 100 films included many hits that one would expect, but a few surprises as well.

Animal House, Step Brothers, The Hangover, Caddyshack and Office Space were among many American made films on the list.

Here’s a look at the top 10 films:

10. The General (Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton, 1926)

9. This Is Spinal Tap (Rob Reiner, 1984)

8. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)

7. Airplane! (Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, 1980)

6. Life of Brian (Terry Jones, 1979)

5. Duck Soup (Leo McCarey, 1933)

4. Groundhog Day (Harold Ramis, 1993)

3. Annie Hall (Woody Allen, 1977)

2. Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

1. Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)

To view the full ranking of all 100 films, click here.

