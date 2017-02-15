Newest American Girl Doll is a boy

American Girl Doll’s newest doll is a boy.

The beloved toy maker, known for it’s 18-inch female figures, is set to release it’s first male doll.

A spokesperson for American Girl said Tuesday, “A boy character has been a top request from fans for decades.”

The doll’s name is Logan Everett.

His character plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville.

Logan has a couple of looks, one being a t-shirt that says, ‘play loud’ under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.

The doll will be up for sale starting Thursday, at $115.00 each.

