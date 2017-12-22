(WHDH) — The Oprah Winfrey Network is warning people of some social media accounts that are pretending to be the talk show host.

“It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud! Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any bank accounts or personal info to anybody posing as me or anyone else for that matter and have a Merry Christmas,” Winfrey said in a video posted online.

She said that someone is posing as her and falsely representing her network, promising or asking for money if you sign up for an account on Instagram.

Her network tweeted out this following warning:

Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false. We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.

