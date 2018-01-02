ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) – Paris Hilton kicked off the New Year with a new engagement.

The heiress, model and former reality star announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka. Hilton shared the big news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Zylka proposed atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado. Hilton said in her Instagram caption that she feels “like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Zylka, who starred in the HBO show “The Leftovers,” made a public declaration of his love for Hilton by getting her name tattooed on his arm in July.

The couple have been dating for two years and made their relationship public last February.

