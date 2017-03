Patriots fans will be bale to relive the team’s historic win in Super Bowl 51.

The official documentary about the game and the Pats’ season is available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital HD on Tuesday.

It is called ‘Super Bowl 51 Champions: New England Patriots.”

