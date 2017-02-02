Patriots fan rapper creates ode to Tom Brady

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A Patriots fan created a special musical tribute to quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Charlie Cooper, originally from Massachusetts, now lives in New York City but is a loyal member of Patriots Nation.

“I’ve always liked to write rap songs about things I’m passionate about,” said Cooper. The song, inspired by the rap “Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta,” chronicles Brady’s rise to superstardom, starting from his time as a rookie to all of his Super Bowl championships.

Cooper said the lyrics came to him at all hours, even when he was lying in bed. He and his friends then shot the music video throughout New York City.

To watch Cooper’s Patriots music video, click here.

