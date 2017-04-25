NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Paul McCartney is bringing his One On One tour to New Jersey and New York City.

Officials on Tuesday announced McCartney will perform for the first time at Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 11.

He’ll then perform at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15, Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 19 and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island on Sept. 26.

Promoters say the One On One tour opened in April 2016 in Fresno, California, with McCartney’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since the Beatles last played it in 1965.

Tickets for the New Jersey and New York shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 5.

