BOSTON (WHDH) — Apple’s latest smartphone the iPhone X launches Friday and dozens have staked their place in line outside Boston’s Apple store on Boylston Street.

The new iPhone X, which retails for $1,000, features a high-resolution screen and facial recognition software.

“I’ve got an old phone, so I was looking to replace it,” said Ivan Zeng of Quincy, one of the first in line for the phone. Joining him in the line was his father, who brought an office chair to sit in, and his brother, sitting in a seat he took out of his car.

Another woman in line said she was there to buy the phone as a birthday gift for her son.

This launch comes 10 years after the first iPhone created a smartphone super storm.

Doors at the Apple store open at 8 a.m. Friday.

