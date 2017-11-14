NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Shelton, the country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The 6-foot-5 Oklahoman doesn’t love being the center of attention, so his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had to do a little convincing. Shelton tells People that she advised him he’d regret it if he turned the honor down. The 41-year-old Shelton relented, deadpanning he’s been “ugly” all his life so he’ll take the yearlong reign with a smile.

The magazine announced its selection Tuesday night.

Shelton can’t wait to rib his buddy and on-air rival Adam Levine about the accolade. Levine is a former Sexiest Man Alive pick himself.

Shelton will be featured in a special double issue to hit newsstands Friday.

