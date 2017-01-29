Preview for the upcoming SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The Screen Actors Guild Awards are a chance for actors to honor their peers’ best performances of the year in television and film.

On the television side, the dramas Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld will face off against The Crown.

As for comedy, it’s between The Big Bang Theory, Blackish, Modern Family, Orange is the New black, and Veep.

In film, Manchester by the Sea leads the way with 4 nominations.

After her win at the Golden Globes, Viola Davis is a favorite to win best supporting female actor for fences.

It is a tight face for best lead female actor. The nominees are Amy Adams for arrival, Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train, Natalie Portman as Jackie, Emma Stone for La La Land and Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins.

But the bif question is which film will win best cast, Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea or Moonlight.

