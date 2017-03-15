Prince’s ex-wife opens up about 1996 death of couple’s baby

Prince’s ex-wife is opening up about the couple’s son, who was born with a rare genetic disorder in 1996 and died just six days later.

Mayte Garcia writes in a new memoir excerpted in People magazine that baby Amiir was born with Pfeiffer syndrome type 2, a disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities.

She says the baby struggled to breathe and underwent multiple procedures before his death.

Garcia tells People she doesn’t think Prince ever got over the baby’s death. She says, “I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

Garcia and Prince married in 1996 and divorced in 2000.

Prince died last April from an accidental overdose.

