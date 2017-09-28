Report: Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ remake in the works

(WHDH) — Disney Channel is reportedly working on a remake of the wildly popular “Hocus Pocus” movie.

Deadline reports that Disney is in the “early stages” of recreating the film, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The new iteration of the film will have a new cast and new director, according to Deadline.

The 1993 classic was about three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. Midler, Parker and Najimy played the roles.

It’s not clear at this time when the remake will be completed.

