PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey is working on his boxing skills this summer in his native Maine.

Dempsey played the role of Dr. McDreamy on the ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” He has been training in the ring since June with firefighter Jason Quirk, who’s also a professional boxer.

Quirk tells the Portland Press Herald that Dempsey approached his coach at the Portland Boxing Club.

Fellow firefighters posted a picture of Quirk and Dempsey on the Munjoy Hill Fire Station Facebook page on Thursday.

Quirk won’t say where they’re working out or why Dempsey wants boxing lessons.

Dempsey is the creator of the Dempsey Challenge bike-run-walk fundraiser to raise money to help families affected by cancer. His most recent film was the romantic comedy “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

