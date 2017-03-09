Ryan Gosling look alike accepts award at German film festival

There is a Ryan Gosling impostor on the loose in Germany.

A man posing as the actor accepted an award for ‘La La Land’ at a German film awards show on Saturday.

Many celebs in the audience were surprised by the look alike as were the viewers at home.

The stunt was an elaborate prank by a German comedy duo who reportedly tricked show organizers into inviting the fake Gosling.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)