LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The creator of one of the most popular musicals on Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, gave fans in Los Angeles the chance for cheap seats Wednesday as “Hamilton” celebrated its opening night in the city.

Miranda hosted a special ticket lottery for “Hamilton: An American Musical” outside the Pantages Theatre in California. The live show can cost hundreds of dollars per ticket, but people who won the lottery were able to get two tickets for $10 apiece.

Fans began lining up for the ticket lottery Wednesday morning. The event featured the show’s signature #Ham4Ham, where performers stage a free mini-concert outside while fans wait for the ticket lottery. Miranda tweeted the video of the entire performance featuring touring cast members, along with special appearances by some of the original Broadway cast.

The crowd was large enough that part of Hollywood Boulevard was closed to traffic to accommodate them.

Forty tickets were given out for Wednesday’s show.

The production in Los Angeles is a part of the show’s national tour. “Hamilton” will arrive in Boston in Sept. 2018 for a two-month engagement.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)