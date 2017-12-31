(WHDH) – Several highly anticipated movies are expected to hit in theaters in 2018.

From a new “Jurassic Park” to two new Marvel movies, here are the most anticipated movies to look out for in 2018:

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

The latest in the “Jurassic Park” franchise has Chris Pratt reprising his role from Jurassic World. The movie will also feature Jeff Goldblum playing his character from the original “Jurassic Park.” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” roars into theaters in June.

“Solo”

“Solo,” directed by Ron Howard, is part of Disney’s strategy to appease Star Wars fans year after year. The movie follows Han Solo’s adventures with Chewbacca before joining the Rebellion, according to IMDB. A trailer has not yet been released.

Marvel’s “Black Panther”

The latest Marvel film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. Entertainment Weekly reported that Fandango’s latest poll placed “Black Panther” as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Marvel’s “Black Panther” is set to hit theaters in February.

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War”

The most-anticipated movie of 2018, according to Fandango, follows the events of Marvel’s “Captain America Civil War.” The movie is jam packed with an all-star, superhero cast including: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Falcon, Thor, The Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Doctor Stranger, Loki, Star-Lord and many more. “Avengers: Infinity War” is expected to be released into theaters on May 4.

“A Wrinkle in Time”

Movie studios are going all-in with sci-fi movies in 2018, and Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” is no exception. The film, based on the young adult book of the same name, boasts an all-star cast including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. The film is slated to be released on March 9.

“Annihilation”

Natalie Portman stars in the movie adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s award-winning Southern Reach trilogy. The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novtny and Oscar Issac. The movie is slated for released on February 23.

“Love, Simon”

The coming-of-age tale is based upon the acclaimed Becky Albertalli novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” The film features Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Jennifer Gariner and Josh Duhamel. “Love, Simon,” directed by well-known television producer Greg Berlanti, hits theaters on March 16.

“Ready Player One”

This sci-fi film, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the 2018 trend of adapting bestselling books for the big screen. According Warner Brothers description, the film is in 2045, where the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse. The movie stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg and more. “Ready Player One” will be released on March 30.

“Ocean’s 8”

Talk about an all-star cast. The star-studded movie features Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the mastermind behind the movie’s heist. Bullock’s character assembles a crew to attempt a heist at The Met Gala. The cast also includes big names like Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Anne Hathaway. The film hits theaters on June 8.

“Incredibles 2”

Disney-Pixar is releasing the highly anticipated sequel to animated hit “The Incredibles,” more than 13 years after the original. A full trailer has not be released, but Disney-Pixar released a short teaser trailer back in November. “Incredibles 2” opens in theaters on June 15.

