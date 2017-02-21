Snapchat releasing new ‘snapchatting sunglasses’

You can now buy ‘snapchatting sunglasses’ online.

Snap, which operates Snapchat, said it’s ‘spectacles’ are now availbale on spectacles.com for 130 dollars.

The sunglasses let you film ‘snaps’ at the touch of a button.

The videos are then saved on your Snapchat app and can later be edited and shared.

The sunglasses were launched last November and until now were only available in vending machines called ‘snapbots’ across the U.S.

And despite the hype, Snap admitted in it’s recent IPO filing that the company isn’t making any money from the ‘spectacles.’

Snap is expected to make it’s Wall Street trading debut next month.

