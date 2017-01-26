Snickers to run live commercial during Super Bowl

There are two types of people in the world, one who watch the Super Bowl for the game and others who watch it for the commercials.

If you like the ads then listen up because for the first time ever a company will run a ‘live’ commercial during the big game.

Snickers is responsible for the buzzy ad that stars Adam Driver from Girls and Star Wars.

The ad will also feature what the company calls less famous actors.

There is some kind of showdown, stunt horses and a dead cowboy.

Lookout for this year’s ad during the third quarter.

