(WHDH) – Will she or won’t she run for president?

Oprah Winfrey’s remarks at the 2018 Golden Globes raised hopes among some that she may, but the media mogul has not announced what her plans will be for 2020.

‘Saturday Night Live’ poked fun at the questions surrounding her intentions.

Winfrey has said in the past that she has no political aspirations, but friends close to her say she is now actively thinking about running in 2020.

