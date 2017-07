Monday is World Emoji Day!

Emoji-Pedia, an emoji tracking website, made July 17th the holiday for emojis three years ago.

The fun little icons started in Japan and became popular in the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.

You can use the hashtag ‘World Emoji Day’ on social media to celebrate.

