Boston Comic Con celebrates 10th anniversary with large crowds

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of fans gathered Saturday for Boston Comic Con. The event brings together both heroes and villains, and features hundreds of exhibits and countless costumes.

Boston Comic Con is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Organizers said they expect 50,000-60,000 visitors over the three day event, making it the city’s biggest Comic Con yet. This year is also the first year the event is being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“Our new home here is a testament to the fact that the appeal of pop culture conventions is just broadening every year,” said Andrew Moyes, the event’s vice president.

Thousands more are expected Sunday as the convention wraps up.

7’s Matt Rascon spoke with attendees Saturday who were dressed as various popular and lesser known characters in the video above.

